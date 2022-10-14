SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Peanut Commission and banks all across the state of Georgia have partnered for this years Georgia Peanut Bank Week to help promote their initiative to help folks account for their daily health!

We spoke with Mike English, Coastal Regional Manager at Queensborough National Bank at the Queensborough Pooler, GA branch, to talk about what they are doing to celebrate GA Peanut Bank Week and to share the importance of peanuts. Mike states that the peanut industry touches “many many industries in the state of Georgia beyond farming” and this is a fantastic way for the banking industry to celebrate the production of peanuts as they contribute over 2 billion dollars to our state’s economy annually.

You can pick up your free pack of Georgia peanuts at any Queensborough National Bank location until the end of the day, October 14th, 2022.