SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Located in Vidalia, Georgia, the Paul Anderson Youth Home continues to help and shape the Southeast Georgia youth inspired by the legacy of the late Paul Anderson. Anderson was an Olympic gold medalist, world champion, and two-time national champion in Olympic weightlifting. Glenda Anderson is the co-founder and President of the home that her and her husband started in 1961.

In 1959, Paul started travelling as a Goodwill ambassador giving his testimony and lifting weights. This later led to the couple devoting their lives to helping the youth 60 years ago with the Paul Anderson Youth Home.