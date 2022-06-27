SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gaining inspiration from the beauty of the low country and its little furry friends, Becca Sipper creates gorgeous paintings and ceramic art that everyone will love. Becca says she strives “to create beauty and harmony in both her work and personal life” and hopes that those two elements translate to her art!

The relationship between her art and her customers and how they relate to the piece they pick out is one of her favorite aspects of creating. Having her art on display and for sale at local galleries around Savannah, including Gallery 209, brings her joy as she feels a “family aspect” being surrounded by other local artist and customers!

You can follow Becca on Instagram at beccasipper_art and you can find her art at Gallery 209 on River Street.