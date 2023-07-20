SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) “We want to show the community that we care, and we want to be involved in the lives of our patients” says Dr. Emily Sasser at Howard Family Dental at their Stephenson Avenue location in Savannah. That’s why Dr. Sasser says her practice has a program called Howard Hand in Hand which provides a free resource for children who have a family member who has been diagnosed with a serious illness.

To learn more about Howard Family Dental and the services they offer check out our full interview with Dr. Sasser who is affectionately known by her patients as Dr. Emily.