Hospice Savannah’s Tree of Light Service honors comfort to all

Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – The tradition of honoring your loved ones with Hospice Savannah’s Tree of service will happen, but in a virtual setting. Organizers believe the event will be even more special this year, because it’s what we all need. “There’s been no global, national, or local collective grief response to the loss from COVID-19 we have all experienced this year, ” says Jamie Espina, VP of Development, Hospice Savannah.

