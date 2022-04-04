SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Finding meaningful purpose in life, work, family, and community. That is the purpose of Hospice Savannah’s fantastic conference, Institute for Story.

We sat down with Dr. Bertice Berry, Institute for Story organizer and guest speaker, and Jamey Espina, the Vice President and Development and Community Service at Hospice Savannah. Dr. Berry describes the conference as a place where “people from our community will share stories about their life.”

You can find more information and registration on Hospice Savannah’s Institute for Story conference’s website instituteforstory.com