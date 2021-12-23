Holiday Hope is a huge success!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) Thousands of local children will be having a brighter Christmas this year, thanks to all of your donations to our Holiday Hope Toy Drive. WSAV is proud to offer this toy drive each year to benefit The Salvation Army Savannah and Bluffton Self Help. But, we couldn’t do it with out the generous donations of our wonderful neighbors. So, on behalf of WSAV, we’d like to say thank you to our sponsors and our wonderful community for stepping up again this year to help those in our area who need a little extra help this time of year.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights from our 2021 Holiday Hope Toy Drive.