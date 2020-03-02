Here’s WHAT’S HAPPENING March 6 & 7, 2020

Get Ready! Savannah will be Rockin’ this weekend with the sounds of Southern Rock legends like Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Marshall Tucker Band. The concert is Saturday at 7:00pm, but the doors open at 6 at the Savannah Civic Center. Tickets are still available.

If the Grateful Dead is more of your thing, then check out the Ghost Coast’s Third Birthday party on Saturday from 4 until 8pm. There will be a tribute band playing for all you dead heads out there. A portion of every drink sold will go to benefit the Savannah Tree Foundation.

If drama is what you are looking for this weekend, then check out the performance of Clybourne Park by the Masquers at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus. This Thursday through Sunday the student theater group will present this Pulitzer Prize winning play at Jenkins Hall. Look here for the various times and ticket information.