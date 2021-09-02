Henry Plumbing is a family affair

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the great things about the Savannah area is all the strong family connections and businesses, like Henry Plumbing. It’s been in our area since 1968. Carrying on the tradition for the Henry family is Tonya Reed, CFO & Co-Owner of Henry Plumbing.

We caught up with her recently to learn more about their 4th generation company. Tonya is also a strong advocate for women joining the construction industry. She is very involved with the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) and invites other women to come and learn more about a career in this growing industry at their awards and inauguration luncheon on Sept. 28th at New Realm Brewing. For more information and tickets just go to NAWICCOASTALGA.org.