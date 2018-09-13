Help Raise Funds And Awareness For The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation

If you or someone you love suffers from Crohn’s Disease or Colitis, sign up today for the upcoming Take Steps Walk.

What: Savannah Take Steps Walk

When: Sunday, September 30th (registration 2pm, step off 3pm)

Where: Daffin Park

Click here to register a team, join an existing team, walk as an individual or contribute to the cause.

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to finding cures for Crohn’s Disease and ulcerative colitis. They offer support for patients and their families.

And keep watching WSAV and WSAV The Bridge for stories from local patients and doctors about the great advances being made in research and treatment.