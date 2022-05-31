SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Looking for a way to make a big difference in the lives of thousands of local children every week? If so, you should check out PACK which stands for People of Action Caring for Kids.

Each week this 501 c-3 non profit makes sure that local children have enough food to help them through the weekend. This is an all volunteer operation that depends on the goodwill of the community. Bethesda Academy is just one of the area organizations that supports their mission.

So how can you help? Here’s our interview with Malena Stone, the co-founder of PACK.