Harmony Senior Services Has First Wave of Georgia COVID-19 Vaccinations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Residents and associates at Harmony at Savannah, an independent, assisted and memory care community, owned and operated by Harmony Senior Services, will be among the first in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, January 11 at a clinic from 11am – 5pm.CVS pharmacy is partnering with Harmony to administer the doses in coordination with the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Jim Smith, Harmony’s founder and owner, who has been in the healthcare industry for over 50 years, is encouraging residents and associates to trust the science behind the vaccines. Smith stated, “Everybody benefits from receiving the vaccine, but the real beneficiaries are all the people that you come in contact with, the residents that we are taking care of and other associates in the community.” The Smith Family foundation has generously offered a $1,000 raffle at each Harmony Community in the spirit of their tagline “Family Serving Families” for everyone who receives the vaccine to encourage participation.

Harmony’s CEO Terry Howard has called every Executive Director in each of Harmony’s 32 communities to stress how important this vaccination is for the 2,100 essential healthcare workers in the company. “At Harmony Senior Services we have been waiting anxiously for nine months while doing everything to protect the health and safety of our residents and associates and prepare for distribution of this vaccine for COVID-19. We are grateful and excited that day has come,” said Howard.

Harmony hopes the vaccine is available to all of its more than 4,000 residents at communities in seven states by the end of January. Harmony will continue to monitor each community daily while providing new and innovative ways to address the pandemic, including frequent surface testing, supercharged disinfectant spraying and enhanced HVAC filtration systems.