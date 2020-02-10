Happy Valentine’s Day from The Bridge!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) -Love is definitely in the air! That’s why The Bridge is focusing on romance right now. From learning how to make a romantic dinner for two from Chef Jason Winn at the Mansion on Forsyth Park, to picking out the perfect flower arrangement with John Davis of John Davis Florist, you’ll definitely be ready when cupid comes around. But, there’s more!

John Davis shows us how to pick out the best flower arrangement.

Perhaps your sweetie is an avid reader! You could stroll around historic Savannah near Telfair Square and enjoy meeting authors who are in town for the Savannah Book Festival. In my interview with award-winning author and documentarian Dayton Duncan, you’ll learn about his new book Country Music: an Illustrated History and his special connection to Savannah.

Dayton Duncan talks about Country Music: An Illustrated History and his love of Savannah

Now, If you are wondering how much money to spend on your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day, here’s a report which shows what many Americans are doing this year. According to the National Retail Federation’s Valentine’s Day Spending Survey, the average person will spend about $142.31, which is about $8.00 more than last year. In fact, total spending on Valentine’s is expected to reach a survey high of $18.9 billion dollars.

So, what will most people be spending their money on? The survey found most (53.2%) plan to buy candy, while one in five will buy jewelry. And, don’t forget about our furry little loved ones. The survey also found that a record one in five will spend about $5.00 on their animal companions.

But, remember whatever you do for that special someone in your life, make sure it’s from the heart, which is priceless! Happy Valentine’s Day from all of us at WSAV and The Bridge.









