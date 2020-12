SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - For those of you who've been dealing with skin cancer and pre-cancerous lesions, called Actinic keratosis (AK's) like I have, Photodynamic Therapy or PDT may be a good option for you.

I had been looking for another solution besides surgical removal or freezing of AK's before they could turn into cancer. So, I decided to give the PDT a try with the help of Dr. Meghan McGovern of RenewalMD.