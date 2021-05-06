Gunner soldiers on after setback

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After suffering a setback in his recovery from his cancer surgery and partial leg amputation, Gunner is soldiering on! On May 1st, Gunner pulled out his stitches after an infection developed in his leg. In about a week, Britnee Kinard, Gunner’s owner says he should be able to use his front leg wheelchair again and eventually start using a prosthetic leg that’s being made just for him.

Gunner is the adorable face of the SD Gunner Fund and the service dog for Britnee and Sgt. Hamilton Kinard’s family. The SD Gunner Fund provides service and therapy dogs to veterans and children with disabilities at no cost to them. To make a donation, or to find out how you could benefit from their services just go to the SDGunner.org. Their second annual Fore PAWS Golf Classic is Saturday May, 22nd.

Here’s a recap of his journey in our most recent video.