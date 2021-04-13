Gunner gets life-saving surgery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s going to be an emotional waiting game for those following the story of Gunner from the SD Gunner Fund. This therapy dog who has comforted so many over the years is now in need of support. Recently, he was diagnosed with a cancer that could not successfully be treated with radiation because of the location on his leg. So, doctors say the best option for him was to amputate.

But, this just the first step in his journey. We caught up with him and his owners on the morning of his surgery, which did go well. We’ll continue to follow his progress. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Gunner and the SD Gunner Fund and/or support its mission there are many fundraisers coming up including a Clay Shoot this weekend.