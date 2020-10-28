GSU students learn real life lesson in reality TV

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – For Film & TV students at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, you could say that this year’s lesson in TV production became very “real.” Each year, Dr. Dean Cummings challenges his Multi-Media & Film Production students with creating a TV show pilot. But because of the coronavirus, they were presented a new challenge. How to produce a show when no one could be in the same room together. They had to do it virtually. That’s when they got very creative and decided to make the TV show a Reality Show.

Here’s how the professor and the students describe their collaboration in today’s challenging time.

