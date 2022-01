SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) – When students attend the Gretchen Greene Dance School of Dance they are benefitting from two generations of dancing expertise. The school was started in 1969 by Gretchen Greene and her two children are literally following in their mother’s dancing footsteps by teaching there.

We caught up with the dancers on the day of a big recital. We hope you enjoy our feature on this local treasure, the Gretchen Greene School of Dance.