SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Live music, amusement rides, arts & crafts, and of course mouth-watering seafood- what more could you ask for? The 2023 Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival is happening this weekend at J.F. Gregory Park in Richmond Hill.

Along with the fantastic seafood vendors, the festival will “have a fantastic line-up this year”, says Summer Beal, President/CEO of the Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce. With performances from Gary Allan, Travis Denning, Catie Offerman, and more, there will be something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

For tickets you can head to their website.