Great getaway idea for 2022: Costa Rican Monkey Tour!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Really need a vacation and not sure where to go? Have you ever thought about Costa Rica? Recently, I was able to take a quick trip to this Central American country and had one of the best vacations ever. One of the main reasons, a fantastic monkey tour we found near Quepos with the self-proclaimed “father of the monkey,” Rafa.

Come with us a we travel through the mangroves of Isla Damas in search of the capuchin! With all the COVID safety guidelines, it’s always a good idea to check the requirements before you travel anywhere.

