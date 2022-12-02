SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It all starts with the cycle of good! Goodwill of Southeast Georgia‘s cycle of good and giving back starts with you and your donations to Goodwill.

Goodwill of Southeast Georgia’s Chief Operating Officer, Jason Marshall, explains that “gently used items create pathways to employment for individuals with barriers to employment.” Donating to Goodwill not only helps you clean out your closets but also helps our community through free job training, education, and employment opportunities through their four Opportunity Centers in Savannah, Brunswick, Statesboro, and Waycross.

To learn more about Goodwill of Southeast Georgia’s Opportunity Centers you can visit their website.