Goodwill of SEGA is a Win Win!

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – If you are looking for a great way to make an impact in this community, or you need help advancing your career, then Goodwill of SEGA is a great place to start! Their most recent numbers show that they served more than 6,500 in our area assisting with vital job training and job placement. And, it’s ALL FREE! Free because of Goodwill’s donation programs.

Check out our recent interviews on the The Bridge for more information about Goodwill SEGA. You’ll also see how some local college students have found more than just good deals at Goodwill, they have started a business of their own.