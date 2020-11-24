Giving Tuesday to raise money for Matthew Reardon Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Giving Tuesday will be here before you know it. And, a local non profit is hoping this will be the year they can raise enough money to break ground on a major project. It’s the Matthew Reardon Center for Autism. Since last year’s Giving Tuesday campaign, they have been trying to raise the $40,000 needed to bring a state-of-the-art sensory playground for children with autism to their school. To break ground, they need at least $15,000.

So, why is this type of playground so important? Here’s an excerpt from our recent interview with the President & CEO of the Matthew Reardon Center for Autism, Patti Victor. If you’d like to donate on Giving Tuesday or at any time just click here.