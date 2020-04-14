Ghost Coast Distillery is making hand sanitizer

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Ghost Coast Distillery is answering the call for hand sanitizer. Because of the growing need during this pandemic, the General Manager Chris Sywassink knew it was the right thing to do. “We wanted to make sure we were doing our part for the community and keep our employees busy and employed, ” says Chris.

Ghost Coast plans to produce enough Daisy Maze Hand Sanitizer to fill 24,000 bottles. So far, 8,000 plus have been sold. Chris says he is prioritizing the distribution, with bottles going to first responders, nursing homes, and those on front lines first. After that, sales will begin to the general public. If you’d like to put in an order just click here.