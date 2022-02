Come with us on a fun journey to The Edition where stylist Troy Allen helps Patty pick out signature looks for her special date night. Troy is a signature stylist, digital content creator, and designer who is ready to find Patty the perfect glam look!

The pair pick out amazing outfits full of flair and color. There are so many options at The Edition for a romantic night out with your special someone!

You can find The Edition on their website at www.editionsavannah.com