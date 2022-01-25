Get to know Casting Director Bill Marinella

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – There’s a lot of excitement right now about the latest movie being filmed in the Savannah area. At this time, it’s known as “Cave Dweller.” And, the search has been on for locals to play extras in a variety of roles. So, we caught up with our friend, the Extras Casting Director, Bill Marinella to learn more about who is needed to play in the background of some of the movie scenes.

He also shared his thoughts about the film industry in Savannah for 2022 and just how important the Savannah Regional Film Commission is to our area. But, we got a special bonus during our interview. We got to meet Bill’s travelling companion, Larry David, a corgi he named after the comedic genius. As we learned, the corgi is just as entertaining as the real Larry David.

If you’re interesting in being an extra in “Cave Dweller” or a a future production involving Bill Marinella you can register here.