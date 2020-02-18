Get ready for the 2020 Georgia Day Parade!

The 2020 Georgia Day parade is almost here! On February 21, hundreds of students, musicians, and local dignitaries will be marching down Bull Street to commemorate the founding of the Georgia Colony in 1773. This tradition dates back to the earliest years of the colony’s founding. This year, there will be a focus on the Women’s Suffrage Movement as explained in this interview with Lisa Landers, Education Coordinator for the Georgia Historical Society.

We invite you to watch the parade this Friday as we live stream it on WSAV.COM. Just click on the Live Stream drop down tab. You can begin looking for it at 10:45am. WSAV is a proud partner with the Georgia Historical Society for the Georgia History Festival. If you are not able to watch it as we live stream, keep checking WSAV.com for a recording of the parade in it’s entirety, at a later time.