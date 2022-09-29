SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you ready for a fantastic night in the garden? Grab your fanciest outfit and masquerade mask, Connect Savannah is hosting “A Night in the Garden” fashion experience and masquerade ball. The event will take place on October 14, at the Trustees’ Garden featuring magicians, aerialists, dancers, live music from local bands and DJs, and a runway show featuring local Savannah boutiques. Proceeds from this event will benefit the United Way of the Coastal Empire.

You can grab your tickets to A Night in the Garden on Eventbrite. We can’t wait to see you there!