SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Big news from the small town of Rincon, Ga. A major celebrity was not only filming there recently, he also took time out of his busy schedule to visit with the Rincon Police Department.

That famous actor was none other than Gerard Butler who is well known for his roles in “300” and the “Fallen” franchise. He was in our area filming his new movie “Chase.”

So, what was it like for the police officers to meet Butler? We went to Rincon to get their reaction.