Georgia’s connection to Aaron Burr/ Hamilton musical

Savannah, Ga (WSAV) – Since the release of Hamilton on Disney Plus, the musical has become even more popular. The hottest ticket on Broadway became the most popular show on any streaming device in July.

As a result, more of us were exposed to this interpretation of the legacy of Alexander Hamilton. But, what about Aaron Burr? What happened to him? As we found out, the next chapter in his life took him to Georgia, not too far from Savannah and for scandalous reasons.

Special thanks to the Warthen family members who graciously granted us an interview for our story.