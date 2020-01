SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - As the new Host of The Bridge, I'm so excited to be in a position to shine a spotlight on the wonderful people, culture, history and lifestyle of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.

As you'll see in the video, I already feel very much at home here. My two sons are both in college in Savannah, and my husband has lived here for more than 10 years.