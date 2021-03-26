GA Students Learn About Hospitality Careers

Some of the juniors and seniors from Cass High School in Cartersville, Ga. who spent the day learning about hospitality careers at Plant Riverside in Savannah.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Plant Riverside District – Savannah, Ga.’s newest and most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – hosted 25 juniors and seniors from Cass High School in Cartersville, Ga. on March 25, providing a behind-the-scenes tour of the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District and offering insight into potential careers in the hospitality industry.

A charter bus pulled up on River Street in the morning, offering the opportunity for many of the students to experience Savannah for the first time. Through a special partnership with Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, Plant Riverside District representatives organized a memorable visit for the Cass High School students.

The event kicked off with Nancy Kiska, Area Vice President of Human Resources for JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District, welcoming the students and teachers from Cass High School.

“This is an opportunity to explore and to think about your future and what you would like to do,” Kiska told the students in attendance. “Every day, I get to help people and touch people’s lives. That’s very exciting, and that’s what inspires me to go to work every day.”

Various Plant Riverside District team members shared their personal experiences in the hospitality industry with the students. Mark Castriota, the Managing Director at JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District, talked about how he started out working in a hotel when was 16 and worked his way up in the field, serving in various positions in food and beverage operations, sales, catering and a host of other areas in cities across the country.

“The beauty of this industry is that it’s different every day,” he said. “If you love people and you love the opportunity to grow, this is a great industry.”

Cass High School senior Oshauna Finch enjoyed the opportunity to tour Plant Riverside District and to learn about careers in the hospitality industry.

“This trip is giving me some helpful insight into where I can possibly go when it comes to my life,” she said. “It’s really opening my mind to see how many opportunities there are within the hospitality industry.”

After the welcome and Q&A session, the students split up into four groups, with Plant Riverside representatives taking them on a special tour of the property before re-convening for a pizza lunch.

“This is an industry that really helps to open doors,” JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District Hotel Manager Joel Gonzalez told the students. “I’ve had the opportunity to work in incredible cities and to learn so much over the years. The sky’s the limit.”