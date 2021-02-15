GA College Student Writes Stories For Children

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In 2019, Earnest Lewis took a break from Georgia State University. But he couldn’t take a break from all the ideas in his mind.

He started writing short stories filled with uplifting themes for children — like a modern day Dr. Seuss. Before long, Lewis’ stories started getting published. He’s read his stories to elementary students in Georgia. It was a subtle reminder to them to know how strong they all are. Lewis says he’s been brought to tears from all the kids who have hugged him and said thank you for telling stories they can relate to. And he says he doesn’t write for the money…the message is more important to him.

Nine of Earnest’s current books are for children…the other 2 are short stories for adults to educate them. He currently attends Gordon State College and is studying psychology. He plans to return to Georgia State and complete his studies in neurology and psychology.