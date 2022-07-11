SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – FWDG located in Beaufort, South Carolina, spans over 48,000 square feet with furniture options to fit every space! From Fusion furniture sofas to your new favorite back porch set, FWDG has something to fit your style.

FWDG Marketing Coordinator, Angela Coxe, sat with The Bridge to talk about Fusion furniture sets along with their game-changing Accessory Club! Fusion is an American made brand known for having high-quality stylish furniture at an affordable price.

To go along with your new Fusion set, you need some accessories too! FWDG offers their Accessory Club, Angela states that “it allows our customers to save 20% on any accessory they buy”. The Accessory Club membership is $29.99 to join and the saving start rolling in!