SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the most historically significant sites in our area is located on Hilton Head Island. It’s Mitchelville, the first self-governed town of formerly enslaved people in the United States. To preserve its rich history for future generations, there are major plans that have been designed.

For a special look at those plans, here’s our interview with the Executive Director of Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park, Ahmad Ward.