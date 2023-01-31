SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Kate McKay was a passionate young girl with a bright future in dance ahead of her. But in 2018, those dreams were laid to rest when Kate lost her battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

The Gretchen Greene School of Dance, which Kate attended, performs her beautiful dance that she choreographed right in her bedroom every year on stage in honor of Kate. Along with performing Kate’s dance, two of Kate’s fellow dance students, Lauren Hille and Carson Posman, have created a campaign in order to raise money for ALL. The young ladies are raising money through the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Student Visionaries of the Year campaign.

You can donate to Team For Kate here.