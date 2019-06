SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s soccer! No, wait. It’s golf! Um, would you believe it’s both? It’s called FootGolf and you play on a regulation golf course. It combines parts of soccer and parts of golf for one fun game. The Bridge crew got a FootGolf lesson — with some great kids and coaches from the Bradwell Institute in Hinesville, Ga. — at Brazell’s Creek Golf Course in Reidsville.