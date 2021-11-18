First of its kind shelter for women to open in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just in time for National Homelessness Awareness month, there’s a big development to tell you about in Savannah. A new place just for unaccompanied homeless women is being built by the Union Mission. It will be the first of its kind along the I-95 corridor stretching from Florida to South Carolina. It’s scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2022.

Recently, Parker’s unveiled its partnership which involved naming the shelter, Parker’s House: A Home for Women. When we first reported this story, the shelter was called A Haven for Her. As you see in our web story below, there is a way you can support this mission thanks to a group of local lawyers at Oliver Maner.