Filmmakers! Check out My Big Break on The Bridge!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Aspiring filmmakers, storytellers, and artists… now is your time to shine on “The Bridge.”

We are starting a new program called “My Big Break on The Bridge” which features the work of local artists.

It’s very simple. All you have to do is create a 2-5 minute video that showcases what you love or inspires you about the Coastal Empire and/or Lowcountry and we’ll air it on our lifestyle show.

It could be a person, a location, music, nature…whatever you’d like to spotlight!

We only ask that the material be your original work, meet the decency rules set by the FCC, and cannot be considered offensive or insensitive to our diverse audience.

There may also be some artistic guidance given to the artist from our producers.

Just send an email to TheBridgeatWSAV.com to get the conversation started.

How to submit