SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A cooking class offered by the 700 Kitchen Cooking School at the Mansion on Forsyth Park is definitely a true farm to table experience. It’s called the Farmer’s Market Tour and is one of the most popular classes offered by the Cooking School.

Are you curious? Come along with us as we follow the class being taught by Chef Jason Winn. We start at the Forsyth Park Farmer’s Market and then head back into the kitchen to prepare a great meal.