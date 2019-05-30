Facebook Helps Find Missing Children
Savannah, GA (WSAV) - Facebook targets Amber Alerts geographically to help bring missing children home safely and quickly.
More News
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- 'Tank man' photographer urges China to open up on Tiananmen
- Rain Rally: Higa holds onto US Women's Open lead after delay
- Blues must balance emotion, discipline at home in Cup Final
- 11 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting; suspect dead