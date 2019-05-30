The Bridge

Facebook Helps Find Missing Children

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 10:18 AM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 10:18 AM EDT

Facebook Helps Find Missing Children

Savannah, GA (WSAV) - Facebook targets Amber Alerts geographically to help bring missing children home safely and quickly.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center