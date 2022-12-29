SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Enmarket Arena is a new wave of entertainment in the Southeast brining thousands of people to Savannah to enjoy the talent and entertainment held within the arena walls. Celebrating their one year of amazing events in February 2023, the Enmarket Arena has welcomed musical acts including The Eagles, Reba, Pitbull, Jason Aldean, Jimmy Buffett and many more. On top of the fantastic concerts held at the arena thus far, they are also home to the Savannah Ghost Pirates professional minor league hockey team. The Ghost Pirates gained a large following from the start selling out every home game with their dedicated fan-base.

General Manager of Enmarket Arena, Monty Jones, states that along with their success throughout their opening year, brining “over 200,000 visitors and touching roughly 30 states” across the U.S.; there are big plans for the Enmarket Arena in 2023. Bringing more parking infrastructures, great entertainment, and more Ghost Pirate wins are all things Jones is looking forward to in Enmarket Arena’s near future.

To check out more of what the Enmarket Arena has to offer and to buy event tickets head to their website.