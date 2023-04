SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) When it comes to peanut allergies, the Georgia Peanut Commission has some encouraging new research to share. Leslie Wagner, from the Southern Peanut Growers says that early testing and introduction is key, even as early as your baby’s first solid food.

But how do you introduce peanuts into your baby’s diet? And what does the latest research show about de-sensitizing those with allergic reactions to peanuts?

We hope you enjoy our full interview with Leslie Wagner.