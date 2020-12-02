Early Learning Academy offers unique learning environment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Early Learning Academy (ELA) has been open for more than a year now in Savannah, and the Director says they are already seeing great results with the preschoolers. Heather Schludecker couldn’t agree more. She says she brought her oldest son to ELA to get more individualized attention. Since starting the school, Heather says his language skills have really taken off. Most importantly, she says, he’s happy at the school.

While some preschools in the area have waiting lists, ELA still has room for 40 more students. For more on what makes them unique, check out my recent interview with Ciarra Torres, Director of the Early Learning Academy and Patti Victor, the Founder of ELA.