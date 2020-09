SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Despite the coronavirus, the show will still go on! The 39th annual Savannah Jazz Festival is taking place this week, but it will just look a little differently. There will still be a fantastic line up of performers, however there won't be any live concerts in Forsyth Park or other local venues. But, everyone will still be able to enjoy it from wherever they can connect to our livestream. Here's how the Savannah-Safe Jazz Fest will look this year.

WSAV News 3 is proud to partner with the festival, streaming each of the 16 performances. Check out the full schedule below, and log on to wsav.com/savannahjazzfestival to watch live.