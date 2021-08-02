Davenport House Offers Hamilton Play

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) The Davenport House is one of the most historically significant homes in Savannah. “It really has stood the test of time,” says Jamie Credle, the Director of the museum. It was built in 1820 and has played a huge role in the preservation of many historic buildings the Hostess City.

The museum also offers special performances from time to time, like the current show about our Founding Father, Alexander Hamilton.

To explain its impact and how the museum is reaching new audiences today, we recently sat down with Jamie Credle for an interview.