SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Brightside Child and Family Advocacy is bringing back their spring fundraiser, Dancing with Savannah Stars!

Get ready to see some fantastic dancing on April 20th including WSAV’s own Corey Howard along with other Savannah stars. Each contestant has been challenged to reach a fundraising goal of $15,000 to support the mission of Brightside Child and Family Advocacy.

To donate to WSAV’s Corey Howard’s fundraiser, visit Brightside Advocacy’s website.