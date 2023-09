SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you are a fan of a good romance story, meet Rick Garman. Rick is a Savannah based film writer for the Hallmark and Great American Family channels, creating the captivating stories for all to enjoy during the holiday seasons.

With his most recent film, A Safari Romance, being released in August, Rick is anticipating the releases of his Fall romance movie, Notes of Autumn, along with a Christmas love-story coming later this year.