SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 22 Square Bar located inside of the beautiful Andaz Hotel within the historic district of Savannah, offers a plethora of unique cocktails for you to enjoy during a fun evening out.

22 Square Bar lead bartender, Jessica Ziehm, is here to teach us how to make their special twist on one of the most popular cocktails, an Old Fashion. “We each try to have our own bartenders choice so we all have a hand in coming up with the drinks” Ziehm describes. Adding their own unique flare to the Old Fashion, 22 Square created the Spiced Pear Old Fashion adding hints of cinnamon and garnished with a turbinado glazed pear. This drink is a must have!

If you’d like to visit Jessica and her amazing team at the 22 Square Bar you can find them inside the Andaz Hotel.