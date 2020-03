SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) - Although concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have forced the cancellations of many of our St. Patrick's Day festivities, we have some stories to help you celebrate at home with your family. We are showcasing our special connections past, present, and future to Ireland.

Recently, some business leaders in Savannah led a trade mission to Ireland, called Trade Bridge. Here's an interview with one of those leaders, Dave Legasse, the owner of The Salt Table and Chairman of Georgia Grown.